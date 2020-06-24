BUFFALO, N.Y. - Susan Kara Tessmer, 48, of Bradford, Pa., passed away Friday, June 12, 2020, at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, in Amherst.

Susan was born July 30, 1971, in Olean, to parents Shirley (Mason) and Donald Black.

She graduated from the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford in 2001 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in American Studies. During her time at the university and in the years after, she worked as a curator at the World War II Museum in Eldred, Pa.

Recently she had taken an interest in politics, volunteering for work with the McKean County Democratic Party and in 2018 being elected as committeewoman for Bradford's 6th Ward, 2nd District.

Susan was a loving and caring mother, grandmother, sister, wife, and friend, who will be missed dearly by all surviving. She is survived by her loving husband, Gary Tessmer; three sons, Josh Kinney of Kane, Lucas Kinney of Bradford, and Zach Kinney in Michigan; two stepsons, Brian Tessmer of Pittsburgh, and Michael Tessmer in Hong Kong, both of whom she loved as her own; two grandsons, Alasdaire Kinney of Kane, and Seth Tessmer of Pittsburgh; mother, Shirley Black of Bradford; father, Donald Black of Bradford; three brothers, Rick Farrell in Florida, Michael Farrell in Virginia, and Dan Black in Florida; and sister Janine Farrell-Benjamin of Bradford.

Susan was preceded in death by her sister Malissa Black.

Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to American Diabetes Association be made in Susan's name.



