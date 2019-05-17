Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susanne Easton. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Born May 18, 1953, in Bradford, she was a daughter of the late Truman and Sarah Cole Kramer. She was a 1971 graduate of Bradford High School.

On Jan. 22, 1972,, in Bradford, she married Melvin L. "Bunky" Easton who died Oct. 13, 2018.

Susanne had been employed at DeSoto Holiday House as a desk clerk, as assistant manager at Sparkie's Gas Station, as a bartender at Skeeter's Bar and retired as assistant manager at Kwik Fill in Johnsonburg.

Surviving are two sons, Ivan A. Easton and David Easton, both of Bradford; and 15 grandchildren.

There will be no public services observed. Private services will be held for family at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.

Memorials if desired may be made to the SPCA P.O. Box 113, Bradford PA 16701.

Online condolences may be expressed at Susanne K. Easton, 65, of 316 Sedgwick St., Kane, passed away Wednesday (May 15, 2019) at Bradford Manor.Born May 18, 1953, in Bradford, she was a daughter of the late Truman and Sarah Cole Kramer. She was a 1971 graduate of Bradford High School.On Jan. 22, 1972,, in Bradford, she married Melvin L. "Bunky" Easton who died Oct. 13, 2018.Susanne had been employed at DeSoto Holiday House as a desk clerk, as assistant manager at Sparkie's Gas Station, as a bartender at Skeeter's Bar and retired as assistant manager at Kwik Fill in Johnsonburg.Surviving are two sons, Ivan A. Easton and David Easton, both of Bradford; and 15 grandchildren.There will be no public services observed. Private services will be held for family at a later date.Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.Memorials if desired may be made to the SPCA P.O. Box 113, Bradford PA 16701.Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com Published in The Bradford Era on May 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Bradford Era Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close