Susanne K. Easton, 65, of 316 Sedgwick St., Kane, passed away Wednesday (May 15, 2019) at Bradford Manor.
Born May 18, 1953, in Bradford, she was a daughter of the late Truman and Sarah Cole Kramer. She was a 1971 graduate of Bradford High School.
On Jan. 22, 1972,, in Bradford, she married Melvin L. "Bunky" Easton who died Oct. 13, 2018.
Susanne had been employed at DeSoto Holiday House as a desk clerk, as assistant manager at Sparkie's Gas Station, as a bartender at Skeeter's Bar and retired as assistant manager at Kwik Fill in Johnsonburg.
Surviving are two sons, Ivan A. Easton and David Easton, both of Bradford; and 15 grandchildren.
There will be no public services observed. Private services will be held for family at a later date.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Memorials if desired may be made to the SPCA P.O. Box 113, Bradford PA 16701.
