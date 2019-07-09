Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sylvia Falk. View Sign Service Information Switzer Funeral Home 77 Willow St Port Allegany , PA 16743 (814)-642-2363 Send Flowers Obituary

ROULETTE - Sylvia J. Falk, 73, of Route 6W, passed away Saturday (July 6, 2019) in UPMC Hamot, Erie.

Born March 15, 1946, in Liberty Township, she was a daughter of Earl M. and Anna Belle Kurney Daugherty. On March 20, 1965, in Olean, N.Y., she married Russell E. Falk, who died Jan. 20, 1989.

Sylvia had worked at Sena Kean Manor as a nurse's aide for several years, before her retirement.

She loved gardening, sitting around campfires and going to yard sales, but most of all, she enjoyed being with her family.

Surviving are two sons, Russell W. Falk of Roulette and David L. Falk of Port Allegany; a daughter, Sarah L. (Lonnie) House of Roulette; five grandchildren, Eric and James (Nydia) Button, Faleisha (Jeff) McFall, Selena Falk and Owen Carr; a great-granddaughter, Shayla McKinney; six brothers, Gary L. (Sue) Daugherty, Harry J. Daugherty, Dennis A. Daugherty, Edwin G. (Cindy) Daugherty, all of Port Allegany, Edward E. "Doc" Daugherty of Bradford, and David L. Daugherty of Lakeland, Fla.; two sisters, Judy K. (Ron) Deitz of Port Allegany and Bonnie S. Stake of Lakeland; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Russell; a grandson, Scott F. Fiscus; three brothers, Howard L., Larry D., and Donald L. Daugherty; four sisters, Shirley M. Daugherty, Betty J. Bretz, Marjorie A. Weaver, and Edith M. Roller.

Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday in the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany, where a memorial service will be held at noon with the Rev. Michael Culver, pastor of the First Baptist Church, Port Allegany, officiating. Burial will be in Card Creek Cemetery, Roulette.

Memorials can be made to a .

Condolences can be made at ROULETTE - Sylvia J. Falk, 73, of Route 6W, passed away Saturday (July 6, 2019) in UPMC Hamot, Erie.Born March 15, 1946, in Liberty Township, she was a daughter of Earl M. and Anna Belle Kurney Daugherty. On March 20, 1965, in Olean, N.Y., she married Russell E. Falk, who died Jan. 20, 1989.Sylvia had worked at Sena Kean Manor as a nurse's aide for several years, before her retirement.She loved gardening, sitting around campfires and going to yard sales, but most of all, she enjoyed being with her family.Surviving are two sons, Russell W. Falk of Roulette and David L. Falk of Port Allegany; a daughter, Sarah L. (Lonnie) House of Roulette; five grandchildren, Eric and James (Nydia) Button, Faleisha (Jeff) McFall, Selena Falk and Owen Carr; a great-granddaughter, Shayla McKinney; six brothers, Gary L. (Sue) Daugherty, Harry J. Daugherty, Dennis A. Daugherty, Edwin G. (Cindy) Daugherty, all of Port Allegany, Edward E. "Doc" Daugherty of Bradford, and David L. Daugherty of Lakeland, Fla.; two sisters, Judy K. (Ron) Deitz of Port Allegany and Bonnie S. Stake of Lakeland; and several nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Russell; a grandson, Scott F. Fiscus; three brothers, Howard L., Larry D., and Donald L. Daugherty; four sisters, Shirley M. Daugherty, Betty J. Bretz, Marjorie A. Weaver, and Edith M. Roller.Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday in the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany, where a memorial service will be held at noon with the Rev. Michael Culver, pastor of the First Baptist Church, Port Allegany, officiating. Burial will be in Card Creek Cemetery, Roulette.Memorials can be made to a .Condolences can be made at www.switzerfuneralhome.com. Published in The Bradford Era from July 9 to July 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Bradford Era Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations