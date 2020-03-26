|
SAVANNAH, Ga. - Sylvia Rathfon Williams, 84, of Savannah, passed away at home under the care of Hospice following a stroke.
She was born in Buffalo, N.Y., to the late Griffith Lewis Rathfon and the late Dorothy Henretty Rathfon of Bradford, Pa., and Miami, Fla. She attended St. Bernard's Catholic School in Bradford, where her maternal grandparents and her parents were long-time parishioners of St. Bernard's Church. In 1951, she moved with her parents and younger brother to Miami. She graduated from Miami Edison Senior High School, Class of 1954.
During her working career, she was employed by Metropolitan Life Insurance Company in Miami, and in Macon, Ga., having moved there after her marriage in 1959. Several years later, she left Metropolitan to become a stay-at-home wife and mother. She and her family moved to Savannah in 1975.
She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Thomas Williams; her daughter, Joan Williams Lehon (Paul) of Savannah, Georgia; her son, Michael Williams (Mary); three grandchildren, George Williams, Louise Williams, and Charlotte Williams, of Roswell, Georgia; and nephews, Griffith Rathfon and Clint Rathfon.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Griffith Lewis Rathfon and Dorothy Henretty Rathfon, her brother Gregory Lewis Rathfon, and infant daughter, Patricia Williams.
Due to the current health concerns, a private graveside service will be held for the immediate family at the Catholic Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Frances Cabrini Church at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Frances Cabrini Church, the chapel at St. Joseph's Hospital, Savannah, Hospice Savannah, or a .
Published in The Bradford Era from Mar. 26 to Apr. 2, 2020