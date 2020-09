ST. MARYS - A Memorial Service for Tammy M. Shelander will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the Lynch-Green Funeral Home. Family and friends will be received at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.Lynch-Green Funeral Home, 151 N. Michael Street, St. Marys, PA 15857 is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be placed at www.lynchgreenfuneralhome.com