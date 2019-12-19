Home

Switzer Funeral Home
77 Willow St
Port Allegany, PA 16743
(814) 642-2363
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Switzer Funeral Home
77 Willow St
Port Allegany, PA 16743
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Switzer Funeral Home
77 Willow St
Port Allegany, PA 16743
1969 - 2019
Tammy Slaugenhaupt Obituary
PORT ALLEGANY - Tammy L. Slaugenhaupt, 50, of North Pine Street, passed away unexpectedly Monday (Dec. 16, 2019) in Sena Kean Manor, Smethport.
Born Nov. 12, 1969, in Olean, N.Y., she was a daughter of Joseph P. and Marilyn J. Wertz Slaugenhaupt.
Tammy was a lifelong resident of the area and a graduate of Port Allegany High School, class of 1988. She had been employed with Arnot Day Care Center of Port Allegany.
She attended the Coryville Church of Faith and most recently Open Arms Church, Port Allegany.
She was a member of the Smethport Senior Center, where she did knitting & crocheting. She also volunteered with the Port Allegany Senior Center, Northern Tier Head Start and the McKean County Fair & Raceway. She was an avid bingo player.
Surviving are a son, Kobie Joe Slaugenhaupt of Port Allegany; a brother, Joseph P. (Tammy) Slaugenhaupt Jr. of Bradford; a sister, Sussie (Caleb) Slaugenhaupt Hitt of Marietta, Ohio; a niece, a nephew, 2 grandnieces, and a grandnephew.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Friends will be received from 4-8 p.m. Friday in the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany, where a funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday (Dec. 21, 2019) with Rev. Richard Weagraff officiating. Burial will be in Lamphier Cemetery, Eldred.
Memorials can be made to a .
Condolences can be made at www.switzerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Bradford Era from Dec. 19 to Dec. 26, 2019
