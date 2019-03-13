Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Teresa Domenech. View Sign

Teresa L. Domenech, 82, of 50 Gregory Ave., formerly of 1194 South Ave., Bradford, passed away Monday (March 11, 2019) at Bradford Regional Medical Center.

Born April 29, 1936, in Pedreguer, Spain, she was a daughter of Pedro Llinares Costa and Josefa Teresa Viciano Rosello Llinares.

On Aug. 14, 1958, in Spain, she married Luis Domenech, who died Aug. 17, 2008.

She was formerly employed at Case Cutlery and Servco Services.

Teresa was a member of St. Bernard Church, and loved to go to Bingo.

Surviving are four sons, Jose Domenech and Nicklos Sikalis, both of Baltimore, Md., Antonio Domenech and Michael (Donna) Domenech, both of Bradford; four grandchildren, Katrina (John) Opdycke, Nathan Domenech, Nicholas (Nikki) Domenech and Lezlie (Hunter Olmstead) Mong; five great-grandchildren, Alec Opdycke, Leah Domenech, Bailee Olmstead, Paizlee Olmstead and Hoabee Olmstead; one sister, Felicidad Salva of Ondara, Spain; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one son, Pedro Domenech who died April 2, 2012; and several brothers and sisters.

Family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 372 E. Main St., where funeral services will be held at noon with the Rev. Stanley Swacha, senior associate of St. Bernard Church, officiating. Committal services and entombment will follow in St. Bernard Mausoleum.

Memorials contributions if desired, may be made to the , or a .

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.

372 East Main St

Bradford , PA 16701

