Teresa Ann Drummond, 65, of Bradford, was called to take her place with the Angels in Heaven on Monday (June 8, 2020).
Tery was born Oct. 1, 1954, in Austin, Texas, to Norma Jean Cantrell Montgomery and George K. Montgomery.
Tery attended schools in Texas and New York before moving to Artesia, N.M., where she lived with her mother and family, and graduated from Artesia High School in 1971. Following graduation, she traveled to Spain prior to attending Bauder Fashion College in Arlington, Texas, where she earned an Associate Degree in Interior Design in 1973.
On Sept. 14, 1974, in Lovington, N.M., she married Robert G. Drummond, who survives.
Tery raised her three children, Dale, Megan, and Robbie, to be caring and successful adults. She lovingly gave her time and energy to building a home and environment that kept her family bound to her, her home, and each other. She was tremendously proud of her children and their accomplishments and welcomed any opportunity to share their stories with anyone.
Tery was particularly proud of her grandchildren, and her love and enjoyment of time with the "Grands" was evident to all.
Tery nurtured her creative side throughout life. She was an accomplished seamstress, at times making clothes for herself and her family. This led her to embroidery, cross-stitching, and later into other crafting projects for gifting and display at home. Her bell collection was treasured and served to evoke memories of places visited, and occasions celebrated. She always sought new ways to decorate her home, but Christmas time was her favorite. Every room, shelf, and corner in her home was a display of Christmas cheer.
Tery also loved traveling. She had a goal with her husband Rob of visiting all our National Parks. Before her passing, Rob and Tery had accomplished much of that goal and gained inspiration from the beauty each visit offered. Disney World was a park she would have gone to every week, if given the chance, especially with her children and the Grands.
Tery retired from Walmart in 2014 after 11 years. She had previously worked at DeSelle's Candy, Ames Department Store, K-Mart, and independently as a child-care provider. She was a Patron Member of the NRA and a Life Member of the McKean County Rifle Club, where she served as Secretary for 30 years and was active in planning and staging many events, including State, Regional, and National Championship Tournaments. For several years, she was a volunteer for Ms. Wheelchair America events.
Tery is survived by her husband of 46 years, Rob; three children, Dale E. Drummond of Morrisville, N.C., Megan M. (Ian) Abrams of Bradford, and Robert E. (Rachelle) Drummond of Elon, N.C.; four grandchildren, Bailee LeeAnn Drummond, R. Tucker Drummond, Cierra Hatch, and Rachael Hatch; two great-grandchildren, Ryder and Holden; one sister, Cheri Long; two brothers, Steven (Guylene) Montgomery and Randy Montgomery; five sisters-in-law, Marcella Drummond, Martha (Frank) Mackey, Melinda (William) Howard, Laurie (Michael) Ware, and Amy (Chuck) Davidson; one brother-in-law, Michael (Susan) Drummond, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
She was preceded in death by her mother, who she loved and missed every day; her father; three brothers, Ed, Thai, and Charlie; her youngest sister, Cheryl; and her niece, Kristen.
Friends will be received on Sunday, June 14, 2020, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 33 South Ave.
The family invites their family and friends to a Celebration of Life at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 15, 2020, with Rev. Josh Haney, Pastor of the First Church of the Nazarene, officiating. The service will also be streamed online. To view this service online, please go to www.hollenbeckcahill.com. Committal services and burial will be in Willow Dale Cemetery.
Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to the Cone Health Fund, Ms. Wheelchair America, or a charity of the donor's choice.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Jun. 11 to Jun. 18, 2020.