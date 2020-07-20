Dr. Terje Sigbjorn Fokstuen, 96, of Bradford, passed away Thursday (July 16, 2020) at his residence.
Born on March 9, 1924, in Brennhaug, Norway, he was one of five siblings, the son of the late Johan Sofus and Signe Danielson Fokstuen.
Terje married the love of his life, Ingrid Viken Fokstuen, on Nov. 3, 1951, in Switzerland. He studied medicine at the University of Zurich, where he received his Medical Degree in 1956.
He loved many things in life, his work, his patients and colleagues, his family, travel, reading and being outdoors.
He was a Psychiatrist at the Bradford Hospital for many years and retired from the Guidance Center in 2011.
Terje is survived by his wife, Ingrid of 68 years; two daughters, Anne Fokstuen of San Francisco, Calif., Tone Fokstuen of Stockholm, Sweden; one son, Terje Fokstuen of Berkeley, Calif.; one granddaughter, Taran of Stockholm Sweden; and one grandson, Bjornulv of Umeo, Sweden.
Keeping with Terje's wishes there will be no service at this time.
