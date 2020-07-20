1/1
Dr. Terje Folksteun
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Terje's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Terje Sigbjorn Fokstuen, 96, of Bradford, passed away Thursday (July 16, 2020) at his residence.
Born on March 9, 1924, in Brennhaug, Norway, he was one of five siblings, the son of the late Johan Sofus and Signe Danielson Fokstuen.
Terje married the love of his life, Ingrid Viken Fokstuen, on Nov. 3, 1951, in Switzerland. He studied medicine at the University of Zurich, where he received his Medical Degree in 1956.
He loved many things in life, his work, his patients and colleagues, his family, travel, reading and being outdoors.
He was a Psychiatrist at the Bradford Hospital for many years and retired from the Guidance Center in 2011.
Terje is survived by his wife, Ingrid of 68 years; two daughters, Anne Fokstuen of San Francisco, Calif., Tone Fokstuen of Stockholm, Sweden; one son, Terje Fokstuen of Berkeley, Calif.; one granddaughter, Taran of Stockholm Sweden; and one grandson, Bjornulv of Umeo, Sweden.
Keeping with Terje's wishes there will be no service at this time.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to the Guidance Center, 110 Campus Drive, Bradford, PA 16701.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bradford Era from Jul. 20 to Jul. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved