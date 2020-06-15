Terry Ackley
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Terry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KANE - Terry L. Ackley, 69, of 105 Whiterock Avenue, Kane, died Tuesday morning (June 9, 2020) at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Born Sept. 1, 1950, in Kane, he was the son of Lyle W. and Irene B. Davis Ackley. On Oct. 11, 1969, in Kane, he married Lynn D. Couch, who survives.
A 1969 graduate of Kane schools, Terry had 37 years of military service in the Air Force during Korea and beyond, discharged as a Tech Sergeant, and helped provide security after the 9/11 attacks, for which he received a medal.
He worked as a press operator for the Cera-Mag Division of Stackpole in Kane for over 30 years.
He was a member of VFW Post #1132 in Kane, enjoyed collecting coins, genealogy, photography, hunting and re-loading and volunteering at the Chestnut Street Elementary School, where he was a homeroom parent. He was a 4-H leader, was active in his class reunion committee, and, years ago, was a member of the band "Terry Ackley and the Heartbreakers." He was a dedicated blood donor.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are daughters Teresa (Scott) Navarre of Cattaraugus, N.Y., Denise Croyle, Lynn (John Nystrom) Buhl and Jamie Ippolito, all of Kane; sons Jonathan (Katie) Ackley in Florida and James Ackley of Kane; brothers Dennis Ackley and Robert Ackley, both of Kane and a sister Kathy Grundstrum of Kane. Nine grandchildren and several nieces also survive.
He was preceded in death, besides his parents, by brothers Larry Ackley and James Ackley.
Friends may call at the Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home Inc. on Saturday from 1 until 3 p.m., at which time a service will be held there with the Rev. Calvin Cook, pastor of the First United Methodist Church, officiating. Interment will follow privately in Forest Lawn Cemetery with military honors accorded.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions may be made to Friends' Memorial Public Library, 230 Chase St., Kane, PA 16735, or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.ronaldmcdonaldfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bradford Era from Jun. 15 to Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Calling hours
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
20
Service
03:00 PM
Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home
103 South Fraley Street
Kane, PA 16735
(814) 837-7575
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved