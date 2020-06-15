KANE - Terry L. Ackley, 69, of 105 Whiterock Avenue, Kane, died Tuesday morning (June 9, 2020) at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Born Sept. 1, 1950, in Kane, he was the son of Lyle W. and Irene B. Davis Ackley. On Oct. 11, 1969, in Kane, he married Lynn D. Couch, who survives.
A 1969 graduate of Kane schools, Terry had 37 years of military service in the Air Force during Korea and beyond, discharged as a Tech Sergeant, and helped provide security after the 9/11 attacks, for which he received a medal.
He worked as a press operator for the Cera-Mag Division of Stackpole in Kane for over 30 years.
He was a member of VFW Post #1132 in Kane, enjoyed collecting coins, genealogy, photography, hunting and re-loading and volunteering at the Chestnut Street Elementary School, where he was a homeroom parent. He was a 4-H leader, was active in his class reunion committee, and, years ago, was a member of the band "Terry Ackley and the Heartbreakers." He was a dedicated blood donor.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are daughters Teresa (Scott) Navarre of Cattaraugus, N.Y., Denise Croyle, Lynn (John Nystrom) Buhl and Jamie Ippolito, all of Kane; sons Jonathan (Katie) Ackley in Florida and James Ackley of Kane; brothers Dennis Ackley and Robert Ackley, both of Kane and a sister Kathy Grundstrum of Kane. Nine grandchildren and several nieces also survive.
He was preceded in death, besides his parents, by brothers Larry Ackley and James Ackley.
Friends may call at the Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home Inc. on Saturday from 1 until 3 p.m., at which time a service will be held there with the Rev. Calvin Cook, pastor of the First United Methodist Church, officiating. Interment will follow privately in Forest Lawn Cemetery with military honors accorded.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions may be made to Friends' Memorial Public Library, 230 Chase St., Kane, PA 16735, or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.ronaldmcdonaldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Jun. 15 to Jun. 22, 2020.