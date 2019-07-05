Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Terry Shine. View Sign Service Information Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc. 33 South Ave Bradford , PA 16701 (814)-362-6643 Send Flowers Obituary

Terry M. Shine, 67, of Foster Drive, Bradford, passed away Wednesday (July 3, 2019) at his residence.

Born Feb. 17, 1952, in Bradford, he was a son of the late Clifford and Gloria Collins Shine.

He was a 1971 graduate of Bradford Area High School.

On March 15, 1996, in the Church of the Nazarene he married Caroline Bentley Skaggs Shine, who survives.

Terry worked for Corning Glass and Dale Electronics for 28 years and later was self employed as a handyman for area families.

He was a drummer for the band Country Pride and played with other bands in the area, and former member of the Bradford Moose Lodge.

Surviving, in addition to his wife Caroline, are one daughter, Tawnya (Nathaniel) Dorn of Yountville, Calif.; four stepsons, James, David, John, and Jason (Stephaney) Skaggs, all of Bradford; two brothers, Larry (Sharon) Shine of Bradford and Danny (Trudy) Shine of Phoenixville; nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Jack D. Shine, who died Oct. 9, 2018.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday in Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 33 South Ave., where funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Max Simms, pastor of the Hilltop Baptist Church, officiating. Burial will be in McKean Memorial Park, Lafayette.

Memorials contributions, if desired, may be made to the Bradford Township VFD,

P.O. Box 179 Bradford, PA 16701.

Published in The Bradford Era on July 5, 2019

