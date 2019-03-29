KANE - Theodore E. "Tailpipe" Johnson, 75, of 194 North Fraley St., Kane, died early Thursday morning (March 28, 2019) at UPMC Kane.
Born June 23, 1943, in Kane, he was the son of Carl and Lulu Irwin Johnson.
"Tailpipe" worked for Laborers International Union Local 603 from Erie for 43 years. An avid race car fan, he enjoyed watching racing of "anything with an engine."
Surviving are his lifelong partner Dona Johnson of Kane; a daughter Tamberlane (Michael) Kinner of Smethport; sons Joshuwa (Ashley Garia) Johnson of Pittsburgh and Kyle (Jenna Kalicky) Johnson of Corry; a sister Dianna Niklas of Kane; grandchildren Derrick (Abraham) States and Dylan States; and nieces and nephews Chuck and Brian Johnson, who were his support team and pit crew, and Stephanie, Lori, Theresa and Michael "Buster."
In keeping with his mantra "I did it my way," a private memorial service will be held at his family's convenience. Interment of his cremated remains will be in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Kane.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , 1645 W. 8th Street, Erie, PA 16505 or to , ATTN: Memorials Processing, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105
The Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home, Inc. has care of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ronaldmcdonaldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Bradford Era on Mar. 29, 2019