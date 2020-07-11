Theodore Leonard

Theodore "Ted" Leonard, call sign W3VG, 73, of 20 South 3rd St., Bradford, passed away on Friday (July 10, 2020) at his residence, with his loving wife and dog Brody by his side.
Born on Aug. 3, 1946, in Westfield, N.Y., he was the son of the late Frederick Leonard and Margaret Harriet Kester Richardson. He graduated from Westfield High School in 1964.
After dating for 9 years, on Nov. 26, 1994, in Bradford, he married his wife, Peggy Hahn McGee, who survives.
Ted received his bachelor's degree in psychology from South Dakota University. In 2001, after 35 years of service, he retired as the senior probation officer of the Chautauqua County Probation Department.
He was a member of the McKean County Amateur Radio Club and loved teaching classes at the 911 center, also mentoring young adults on how to operate the HAM radio. He built a HAM radio repeater located in Limestone, N.Y., for the use and enjoyment of all HAM radio operators.
Ted always received the Best Husband Award.
He is survived by his loving wife Peggy, two sons Michael (Gail) McGee of Shinglehouse, and Brian (Laurie) McGee of Bradford; five grandchildren, D. Michael McGee, Sara McGee, Gavin McGee, Keira McGee, Cooper McGee; a sister Barb Farrell of Fredonia, N.Y., and a brother John Leonard, of Ashville, N.C.; sisters-in-law Linda Rumrell of Lakeland, Fla., and Cynthia (Mark) Zelenka of Bowie, Md., and brother-in-law Steve (Diane) Hahn of Nebo, N.C.
Friends and family are invited to a public visitation from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., South Avenue, in Bradford.
Memorial contributions if desired, may be made to McKean County SPCA, PO Box 113 Bradford, PA 16701.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com