Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
372 East Main St
Bradford, PA 16701
(814) 368-6337
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
372 East Main St
Bradford, PA 16701
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:15 AM
Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
372 East Main St
Bradford, PA 16701
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Our Mother of Perpetual Help Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Theresa Zandi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theresa Zandi

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theresa Zandi Obituary
Theresa L. Zandi, 99, formerly of 49 Main St., Lewis Run, passed away Wednesday (Jan. 8, 2020) surrounded by her children, at Bradford Ecumenical Home.
Born Jan. 30, 1920, in Lewis Run, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Feraci and Margaret Ross Feraci, and stepfather Joseph Tanty. She attended school in Lewis Run.
On May 23, 1942, in Bradford, she married Carl A. Zandi, who preceded her in death on Nov. 12, 1990.
Theresa was employed at Corning Glass for nearly 20 years.
She was a member of Our Mother of Perpetual Help Church in Lewis Run, the Catholic Women's Club, the Lewis Run Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary, and T.O.P.S. She volunteered at the Bradford Ecumenical Home. She enjoyed playing bingo, polka dancing, and was an excellent cook.
Surviving is one daughter, Reda (Stephen) Giordano of Kane; one son, Carl P. (Bunny) Zandi of Bradford; five grandchildren, Bob Zandi, Scott Zandi, Dr. Jennifer Giordano-Bianco, Dr. Stephen Giordano, and Michael Giordano; 13 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, and husband, she was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Carla Zandi-Shamblen who died July 21, 2012, four brothers, Michael Feraci, Patrick Feraci, Philip Tanty and Joseph Tanty.
Family will receive friends on Sunday, Jan. 12, from 2 to 5 p.m. in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 372 East Main St., where a prayer service will be held at 10:15 a.m. on Monday, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in Our Mother of Perpetual Help Church, with the Rev. Raymond Gramata, pastor, as celebrant, followed by committal services and entombment in St. Bernard Cemetery.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Lewis Run Volunteer Fire Department, Young Survival Coalition at www.youngsurvival.org.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Jan. 9 to Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theresa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -