Theresa L. Zandi, 99, formerly of 49 Main St., Lewis Run, passed away Wednesday (Jan. 8, 2020) surrounded by her children, at Bradford Ecumenical Home.
Born Jan. 30, 1920, in Lewis Run, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Feraci and Margaret Ross Feraci, and stepfather Joseph Tanty. She attended school in Lewis Run.
On May 23, 1942, in Bradford, she married Carl A. Zandi, who preceded her in death on Nov. 12, 1990.
Theresa was employed at Corning Glass for nearly 20 years.
She was a member of Our Mother of Perpetual Help Church in Lewis Run, the Catholic Women's Club, the Lewis Run Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary, and T.O.P.S. She volunteered at the Bradford Ecumenical Home. She enjoyed playing bingo, polka dancing, and was an excellent cook.
Surviving is one daughter, Reda (Stephen) Giordano of Kane; one son, Carl P. (Bunny) Zandi of Bradford; five grandchildren, Bob Zandi, Scott Zandi, Dr. Jennifer Giordano-Bianco, Dr. Stephen Giordano, and Michael Giordano; 13 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, and husband, she was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Carla Zandi-Shamblen who died July 21, 2012, four brothers, Michael Feraci, Patrick Feraci, Philip Tanty and Joseph Tanty.
Family will receive friends on Sunday, Jan. 12, from 2 to 5 p.m. in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 372 East Main St., where a prayer service will be held at 10:15 a.m. on Monday, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in Our Mother of Perpetual Help Church, with the Rev. Raymond Gramata, pastor, as celebrant, followed by committal services and entombment in St. Bernard Cemetery.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Lewis Run Volunteer Fire Department, Young Survival Coalition at www.youngsurvival.org.
Published in The Bradford Era from Jan. 9 to Jan. 16, 2020