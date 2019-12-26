Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Tabor Evangelical Lutheran Church at Greeves and Dawson
1937 - 2019
Thomas Anderson Obituary
KANE - Thomas Anderson, 82, of Route 66, passed away Sunday (Dec. 22, 2019) at Penn Highlands DuBois.
Born June 29, 1937, in Kane, he was a son of the late Edward L. and Carrie Bell Jones Anderson. On June 15, 1968, in Monroe, Mich., he married Sue Cercel, who survives.
Tom served in the Army attaining the rank of Sergeant First Class and served 13 years as a missile technician for Nike and Ajax missiles.
He was employed as an electrician in many different places. He was a member of the Kane Elks Club and was a huge sports enthusiast and an avid supporter of the local sports. He was also a great bowler and skier and loved to golf.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, Sue, are four sons, Tom Anderson of Montgomery, N.Y., Tim (Maureen) Anderson of Orlando, Fla., Garth (Pat) Heck of Astoria, Ore. and Jim (Jamie) Heck of Baltimore, Md.; two daughters, Susan Tidwell of Merced, Calif., and Kelly Davis of Amherst, N.Y.; two brothers, Larry (Peg) Anderson of Kane and Jim (Ginger) Anderson of Lancaster; a sister-in-law, Sally Anderson of Kane; 15 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; and many dearly loved nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Ron Anderson and a sister, Bonnie Frederickson.
Friends and family may attend a memorial service at 2 p.m. Saturday (Dec. 28, 2019) at Tabor Evangelical Lutheran Church at Greeves and Dawson with the Rev. Tom Pierotti, officiating. A luncheon will follow at the church.
Memorial donations may be made to the Kane Area All Sports Booster Club, % Treasurer, 524 Greendale Rd., Kane, PA 16735.
The Cummings Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.cummingsfh.com.
Published in The Bradford Era from Dec. 26, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020
