SHINGLEHOUSE - Thomas Arthur Bean Sr., 72, of Shinglehouse, passed away in his home with his loving wife by his side on Wednesday (May 15, 2019) after a long, courageous battle with cancer.

Born on Oct. 25, 1946, in Olean, N.Y., he was a son of Arthur and Harriett Barrett Bean. On May 12, 1968, in Prentisvale, he married Betty Sue Kriner, who survives.

Tom was a graduate of Oswayo Valley High School, Class of 1966, in Shinglehouse. He entered the U.S.

Tom was employed at several jobs before being employed at Cooper Industries in Olean, N.Y., retiring after 30 years of service. During those years, he was also the owner/operator of Tom Bean's Repair Shop in Shinglehouse, where he worked on farm equipment, closing the business a few years after his retirement from Cooper Industries.

He was a member of Shinglehouse American Legion Post #530, a life member of the Eldred Conservation Club, and a member of the Oswayo Valley Rod and Gun Club in Millport. Tom loved the outdoors, hunting, trapping, fishing and boating.

Surviving besides his wife of 51 years, are a son, Thomas A. (Christa) Bean Jr. of West Clarksville, N.Y.; a daughter, Bobbie Jo (David) Gray of Middleburg; three grandsons, Tyler (Amy) Bean-Dowell, Greyson Bean, and Caleb Gray; a granddaughter, Megan Kaye (Adam) Knepp; three step-grandchildren, Ariel Schadt, Austin Carson, and Velvet Carson; two great-grandchildren; several step-great-grandchildren; two brothers, Dale Bean of Ceres and Chuck Bean of Eldred; two sisters, Linda (Phil) Skiver of Shinglehouse and Monica (Chris) O'Brien of Salamanca, N.Y.; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Tom was predeceased by a sister Donna Jordan.

In keeping with Tom's wishes, there will be no public visitation. A celebration of Tom's life will be held at place and date to be announced.

Burial will be in Bath National Cemetery, Bath, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the L.E.E.K. Preserve, 497 SR 244E, Oswayo, PA 16915 or to God's Country Chapter of Trout Unlimited-Project Healing Waters, PO Box 702, Coudersport, PA 16915.

Tom's family has entrusted his care and cremation arrangements to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse.

