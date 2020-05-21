SMETHPORT - Thomas B. Cioffi, 93, of Smethport, died Tuesday (May 19, 2020) from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
He was born May 26, 1926 in Betula, a son of Michael and Mary Girardi Cioffi. In 1962, at St. Michael's Church, Hollidaysburg, he married Sarah K. "Sally" Leberfinger, who survives.
Mr. Cioffi served in the U.S. Army during World War II and fought in the Battle of the Bulge. He was discharged in 1946.
Upon his return to the states, Mr. Cioffi was employed by Quaker State for 44 years retiring in 1989.
He was a member of St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church of Smethport, the American Legion John Berg Post #976 of Crosby, the Bucktail Rod & Gun Club, the Norwich Sportsman Club, NRA and was a Norwich Township supervisor for 34 years.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Michael T. (Quinn Angell) Cioffi of Greensburg; two grandchildren, Leah and Caden Cioffi; one sister, Jean Curran of Smethport; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Raymond "Chick" and James Cioffi.
Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, visitation and services will be held privately on Friday with the family. Burial will be in St. Elizabeth Cemetery, Smethport. Military honors will be accorded by the American Legion John Berg Post #976 of Crosby.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be made at www.hartle-tarboxfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Smethport.
Published in The Bradford Era from May 21 to May 28, 2020.