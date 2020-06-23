Thomas Crowe Jr.
SMETHPORT - Thomas D. Crowe Jr., 60, of Smethport, passed away Friday (June 19, 2020) in Sena Kean Manor, Smethport.
He was born July 1, 1959, in Port Allegany, a son of Thomas D. and Martha Kephart. He married Sue Ellen Benjamin, who died in April of 2017.
Mr. Crowe was a 1977 graduate of Otto Eldred High School and served in the U.S. Navy.
Mr. Crowe had been a truck driver, a die setter and an auto mechanic over the years.
He is survived by a step-son, Ronald Button Jr.; two step daughters, Lashella Noles of Port Allegany and Brandi Schultz of Coryville; step-grandchildren, Ronald Button III, Bradley, Alex, Ryan, Owen, Wyatt, Joshua, and Brennan; one sister, Cindy Crowe of Smethport; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Richard Crowe and Dale Meachem.
In keeping with Tom's wishes, there will be no visitation or services.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to www.woundedwarriorproject.org. Online condolences may be made at www.hartle-tarboxfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Smethport.

Published in The Bradford Era from Jun. 23 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc.
2 Bank Street
Smethport, PA 16749
(814) 887-5565
