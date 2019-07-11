SMETHPORT - Thomas L. Ford, 79, of Smethport, passed away Tuesday (July 9, 2019) at the Olean General Hospital, Olean, N.Y.
He was born June 14, 1940 in Brookville, a son of Albert R. and Eleanor Fitzsimmons Ford. On Oct. 6, 1962, in Coryville, he married Audrey Stratton who survives.
Mr. Ford was a 1958 graduate of Bradford High School and attended Houghton College, graduating in 1962, and then attending Evangelical Theological Seminary in Naperville, Ill., graduating in 1966.
During his professional career, Mr. Ford pastored in various United Methodist churches in the North Indiana Conference from 1962 to 1980. He then turned his career to drug and alcohol counseling in the McKean County and Olean areas. His final counseling years were at Abraxas of Marienville, working with troubled youth. He retired in 2002.
Mr. Ford was a member of the Fairmount Cemetery Association, the McKean County Historical Society, and was on the Keating Township Action Committee. He enjoyed boating, fishing and building things.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Brent T. (Jody L.) Ford of East Springfield; a daughter, Stacy R. (William) Reinert of Millersville; grandchildren Rebecah (Robert) Troutman, Samantha (Stephen) Maskrey and Jarod Ford; and one brother, Gary (Dawn) Ford of Grove City.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., 2 Bank St., Smethport, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday with the Rev. Max Simms, pastor of the Hilltop Baptist Church, officiating. Burial will be in Fairmount Cemetery, Farmers Valley.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the McKean County Historical Society or a . Online condolences may be made at www.hartle-tarboxfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Smethport.
Published in The Bradford Era on July 11, 2019