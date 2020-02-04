|
ST. MARYS - Thomas J. Gerg, 82, of 550 North Michael Street, St. Marys, passed away peacefully on Saturday (Feb. 1, 2020) at the Elk Haven Nursing Home, following a brief illness.
Born in St. Marys, on Sept. 15, 1937, Tom was the son of the late Marcellus "Dutch" and Rose Arnold Gerg. On July 27, 1963, in the Sacred Heart Church, he married Marjorie Fernan Gerg, who survives.
Tom attended Sacred Heart Catholic School and was a 1955 graduate of Central Catholic High School. In 1959, he graduated from Villanova University with a Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical Engineering. Upon graduation from Villanova, he joined Airco Speer Carbon Company. During his tenure at Airco, Tom spent three years at the Niagara Falls, N.Y., division, working to expand their production capabilities. He stayed with Airco for 26 years, having attained the position of Director of Manufacturing at the time of his departure. In 1985, he founded Center Carbon Company, which through his extraordinary work ethic, he grew into a successful business. He continued to work full-time at the company he loved, right up until the time of his illness.
Tom spent a significant portion of his life in devoted service to the development and expansion of the water system that serves both St. Marys and Fox Township. For the past 46 years, Tom has served as Chairman of the Board of the St. Marys Area Water Authority. The year 2020 marks Tom's 50th year of service on the board, when he is slated to receive the "Extended Service Award" from the Pennsylvania Municipal Authorities Association, an award very few Pennsylvanians have ever achieved.
In his younger years, Tom was involved in the Boy Scouts, earning one of the first PA Explorer Scout Silver Awards. He enjoyed youthful entrepreneurial pursuits with his brother Ken, including paper routes and running trap lines. Tom was a longtime member of the Crystal Fire Department, where he drove trucks and became their first certified scuba diver. He was a life member of the Knights of Columbus and a past Grand Knight. He was a member of the Airco trap & skeet team, and later on the Center Carbon trap team.
Tom greatly enjoyed driving his motorhome across the country, taking many trips over the years with extended family. He and Marge saw the world while enjoying many ocean and river cruises with their friends. Tom loved drag racing, often attending the Gator Nationals Drag Racing competition in Florida with his son, and also racing himself at the St. Marys Airport competitions in his much loved "Yellow Bird," a 1973 Dodge Dart. For many years, he looked forward to annual fishing trips with his buddies to Lake Nipissing in Canada. He also enjoyed hunting and had fond memories of serving as a driver during hunts at Trout Run. His later hunting seasons were spent at his beloved Camp Depression, where he spent summers mowing the lawn and working on upkeep. He was very proud of his status as a Tennessee Squire, an honor bestowed for his loyalty to "Old No. 7".
Along with his wife Marge, he is survived by a daughter, Ann Gerg and a son, Bill Gerg, both of St Marys; one brother, Ken (Joanne) Gerg of Emporium; a sister-in-law, Molly Fernan and brother-in-law, Bill (Susan) Fernan, all of Ridgway, and a sister-in-law, Kay (John) Brocki of Charlotte, N.C.; and by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was predeceased by his parents, and by a brother-in-law, John Fernan.
Visitation is at the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the Sacred Heart Church at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, with the Rev. Michael Gabler, OSB, pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Mary's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sacred Heart Church, 337 Center Street, St. Marys, PA 15857. Online condolences may be offered at www.lynch-radkowski.com.
