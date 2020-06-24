Thomas Haight
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KANE - Thomas E. Haight, 70, of 280 Cherry St., passed away Sunday (June 21, 2020) at his residence.
Born June 17, 1950, in Kane, he was a son of the late Jack and Lois Grady Haight. On Sept. 26, 1970, in Kane, he married Kathy Kearney, who survives.
Tom served in the U.S. Marine Corps.
He worked as a custodian for the Kane Area School District for 29 years and had been a member of the Kane Quarterback Club, the Kane Lions Club and a past member of the YMCA Board of Directors. He also had been a member of the Kane Investment Club.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, Kathy Haight, are a daughter, Michele (Melanie) Haight of Bradford; a son, Daniel (Megan) Haight of Kane; three granddaughters, Aubri Haight, Lexie Haight and Addison Haight, all of Kane; two brothers, Ralph Haight and Dennis Haight, both of Kane; a sister, Sally Allshouse of DeYoung; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by two brothers, Dannie Haight and Jackie Haight, who died in infancy; and a sister, Darlene Kinney.
Friends will be received in the gathering space at St. Callistus Church on Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. with the Rev. William J. O'Brien, pastor, as Celebrant.
Burial will be in St. Callistus Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959; or to a charity of the donor's choice.
The Cummings Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.cummingsfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bradford Era from Jun. 24 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Callistus Church
Send Flowers
JUN
26
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Callistus Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cummings Funeral Home Inc.
151 Greeves Street
Kane, PA 16735
(814) 837-8370
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 23, 2020
Shelly and family, I am very sad to see the passing of your father. You all are in my thoughts and prayers
Colleen Nolder
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved