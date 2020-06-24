KANE - Thomas E. Haight, 70, of 280 Cherry St., passed away Sunday (June 21, 2020) at his residence.
Born June 17, 1950, in Kane, he was a son of the late Jack and Lois Grady Haight. On Sept. 26, 1970, in Kane, he married Kathy Kearney, who survives.
Tom served in the U.S. Marine Corps.
He worked as a custodian for the Kane Area School District for 29 years and had been a member of the Kane Quarterback Club, the Kane Lions Club and a past member of the YMCA Board of Directors. He also had been a member of the Kane Investment Club.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, Kathy Haight, are a daughter, Michele (Melanie) Haight of Bradford; a son, Daniel (Megan) Haight of Kane; three granddaughters, Aubri Haight, Lexie Haight and Addison Haight, all of Kane; two brothers, Ralph Haight and Dennis Haight, both of Kane; a sister, Sally Allshouse of DeYoung; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by two brothers, Dannie Haight and Jackie Haight, who died in infancy; and a sister, Darlene Kinney.
Friends will be received in the gathering space at St. Callistus Church on Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. with the Rev. William J. O'Brien, pastor, as Celebrant.
Burial will be in St. Callistus Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959; or to a charity of the donor's choice.
The Cummings Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.cummingsfh.com.
Published in The Bradford Era from Jun. 24 to Jul. 1, 2020.