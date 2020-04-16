|
Thomas F. Hazzard, 92, of Emery Towers, formerly of 791 South Ave., Bradford, passed away on Tuesday (April 14, 2020) at Bradford Manor.
Born April 26, 1927 in Bradford, he was a son of the late Burt and Edith Anderson Hazzard. He was a 1946 graduate of Bradford High School.
Tom enlisted in the United States Army and served in the Medical Corps during World War II. He was honorably discharged.
On Feb. 5, 1949, in Bradford, he married Catherine B. Holes Hazzard, who preceded him in death in July of 1986.
Tom worked for the City of Bradford for 38 years. He retired from the Bradford Sanitation Department in 1989 as weight master at the city transfer station.
He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, where he served as a deacon, the Bradford Union Lodge 749 F&AM for over 60 years, the Coudersport Consistory, for nearly 60 years, and the Bradford Rotary Club where he earned the Paul Harris award in 2003.
Surviving is one daughter, Marian Laubham of Bradford; one son, Donald (Laurie) Hazzard of Ritterville; one granddaughter, Tammy Lea Gardner; three grandsons, Daniel Hazzard, Thomas Hazzard, Josh Kinney; one great-granddaughter, Katie Theim; one great-grandson, Hunter Hazzard; and several cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, one son-in-law Charles L. Laubham, and one grandson, Charles Laubham.
Private funeral services for family will be held with the Rev. Rob Klouw, co-pastor of the First Presbyterian Church, officiating. Committal services and burial will follow in Willow Dale Cemetery. At a later date and time friends will be invited to attend a public Celebration of Life.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Friendship Table, 21 East Corydon St., Bradford, PA, or a .
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Published in The Bradford Era from Apr. 16 to Apr. 22, 2020