Thomas J. Hinaman, 67, of Lewis Run, passed away on Sunday (July 28, 2019) at his home.
He was born on Feb. 11, 1952, in Bradford, a son of the late Joseph and Virginia Perry Hinaman.
He was a 1970 graduate of the Bradford Area High School. He earned his associate degree from the former Technical College at Alfred, Alfred, N.Y.
On April 20, 1974, in St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, Smethport, he married Linda M. Lewis, who survives.
He was a member of the Lewis Run Volunteer Fire Department, where he was the EMS captain, past president, firefighter and forest fire warden; a member of the Tri-County Fireman's Association, a past chief of the Lafayette Volunteer Fire Department, a member of the Central District Fireman's Association, a member of the American Red Cross, where he was a former instructor; and he was a board member, vice president and safety officer for the Bradford Area Federal Credit Union. He was also a former Firefighter of the Year for both the Lewis Run and Lafayette Township volunteer fire departments.
He was employed as an electrician for various area businesses and after 29 years of employment at Graham Packaging, he retired in 2015.
In addition to his wife of 45 years, Linda Hinaman of Lewis Run, he is also survived by one son, Kevin Hinaman of Acworth, Ga.; one sister, Judy (Roger) Larson of Lewis Run and several nieces, nephews, cousins and brothers/sisters-in-law.
In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by one brother, Kenneth Hinaman.
Visitation will be held on Thursday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Mascho Funeral Home Inc. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday at Our Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Lewis Run, with the Rev. Raymond Gramata as celebrant.
Interment and committal services will be conducted in McKean Memorial Park, Lafayette.
Memorial contributions in his memory can be made to the Lewis Run Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 42, Lewis Run, PA 16738 or the American Red Cross, 125 Main Street, Suite 505, Bradford, PA 16701.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Mascho Funeral Home Inc.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.maschofuneral.com.
Published in The Bradford Era on July 31, 2019