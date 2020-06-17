Thomas J. Hurd, 50, of Bradford, passed away on Sunday (June 14, 2020) at the Sena Kean Manor in Smethport.
Born on July 9, 1969, in Bradford, he was a son of the late Ernest G. and Pauline Brinkley Hurd. He attended the Bradford area schools.
Tom was employed many years ago by the Bradford Hotel as a stock clerk and bartender.
He enjoyed playing guitar and searching for old glass bottles, and collecting Coca Cola memorabilia.
Tom is survived by one daughter Crystal Skinner of Hickory, N.C.; five sisters, LuAnn Templeton of Benton, Ky., Carol (Lou) Zon of Cheektowaga, N.Y., Cathy (Frank Monje) Hurd of Liverpool, N.Y., Karen Hilliard of Depew, N.Y., and Martha (Christopher Blackman) Hurd of Bradford; one brother Frank Cocoa, of St. Catherine's, Ontario, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Cheryl Schulke, and brother in law Warren Templeton.
There will be a Celebration of Tom's life on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 33 South Ave. at noon with Pastor Robert Hurd, of the Whitestown Road Baptist Church, officiating.
Memorials, if desired, can be made to the Bradford Ecumenical Home Inc. Endowment Fund, 100 St. Francis Drive, Bradford, Pa, 16701.
Online condolences can be made at www.hollenbeckcahill.com
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Published in The Bradford Era from Jun. 17 to Jun. 24, 2020.