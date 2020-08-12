1/
Thomas J. Feidt
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. - Thomas J. Feidt, 83, loving husband and father of three, passed away on July 27, 2020.
Tom was born in Bradford, Pa., on Nov. 11, 1937, to Harry and Marian Feidt. He graduated from Bradford High School in 1955 and attended the University of Buffalo. He married Martha Jones of Bradford on June 20, 1959. Tom was a partner/owner of the Jacob Hauck Insurance agency of Hamburg, and had a distinguished career in insurance for many years.
He is survived by his wife Martha, daughter Lisa (Paul) White, Susan (Michael) Melcher, Robert (Leslie) Feidt; brother Richard Feidt of Bradford and sister Debby Neubold of Montoursville, Pa.; several grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Tom was an avid golfer and skier which he enjoyed until he was nearly 80.
A memorial service was held in Orchard Park on Friday, July 31.

Published in The Bradford Era from Aug. 12 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
F.E. Brown Sons Funeral Home
6575 East Quaker Road
Orchard Park, NY 14127
(716) 662-9321
Memories & Condolences
August 5, 2020
This is just a note to express my condolences for
Tom's passing away. I heard about it from Betty White (Grennan). While I had no contact with you two after graduation, I knew Tom well enough to know he was one of the good guys and the world is now a poorer place for having lost him.
Greg Foster
Classmate
July 29, 2020
July 29, 2020
Dear Martha and family,
Ginny and I are deeply saddened to learn of Tom's passing. He was the ultimate gentleman with a welcoming smile and a big heart. Any time I had contact or conversation with Tom made for a better day. You and your family are in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult and sad time.
With love and sympathy,
John and Ginny McDonnell

John B McDonnell
Friend
