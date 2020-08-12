ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. - Thomas J. Feidt, 83, loving husband and father of three, passed away on July 27, 2020.

Tom was born in Bradford, Pa., on Nov. 11, 1937, to Harry and Marian Feidt. He graduated from Bradford High School in 1955 and attended the University of Buffalo. He married Martha Jones of Bradford on June 20, 1959. Tom was a partner/owner of the Jacob Hauck Insurance agency of Hamburg, and had a distinguished career in insurance for many years.

He is survived by his wife Martha, daughter Lisa (Paul) White, Susan (Michael) Melcher, Robert (Leslie) Feidt; brother Richard Feidt of Bradford and sister Debby Neubold of Montoursville, Pa.; several grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Tom was an avid golfer and skier which he enjoyed until he was nearly 80.

A memorial service was held in Orchard Park on Friday, July 31.



