KANE - Thomas A. Johnston, 86, of 225 Birch Street, Kane, died Tuesday morning (Dec. 17, 2019) at the Lutheran Home at Kane, where he recently resided.
Born Sept. 11, 1933, in Kane, he was the son of John and Bernice Barber Johnston. On Aug. 25, 1962, he married Marianne Petruney, who survives.
Tom worked at Kane Magnetics for many years. He was a member of the Kane Fish & Game Club, and enjoyed hunting, woodworking and Sunday morning drives in the woods.
He is survived, besides his wife, by sons Daniel (Lauren) Johnston of Kane and Todd (Karen) Johnston of Columbus, Ohio; a daughter Kelle (Michael) Bari of Woodworth, La.; grandchildren Stacey Powell, Bryan Johnston, Meagan Johnston, Amanda Johnston, Steven Bari and Matthew Bari, and great-grandchildren Sydney Powell, Shaelee Powell and Stone Powell. Roy Besecker, his brother-in-law of Kane, also survives.
He was preceded in death, besides his parents, by his sister Clara "Pudge" Besecker and a daughter in infancy, Shelley Ann.
Friends may call at the Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home Inc. on Saturday from 10 until 11 a.m., at which time a service will be held there with the Rev. Calvin Cook, pastor of the First United Methodist Church of Kane, officiating. Interment will follow in Mount Tabor Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to a church or .
Published in The Bradford Era from Dec. 20 to Dec. 27, 2019