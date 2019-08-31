|
OLEAN, N.Y. - Thomas L. Kightlinger, formerly of 2716 Oakes Road, passed away on Wednesday (Aug. 28, 2019) in the Absolut at Allegany, following a lengthy illness.
Thomas was born on March 23, 1936, in Bradford, Pa., and was a son of James E. and Milla Crandall Kightlinger. He was formerly married to Helen L. Mason. On March 24, 1995, at the Christ United Methodist Church, Thomas married Betty J. Malone, who predeceased him on Dec. 21, 2015.
Thomas worked for Clark Brothers/Dresser Rand for about 36 years as a crane operator, retiring in 1998. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, metal detecting, and playing Bingo at Ischua Fire Department with his wife Betty on Monday nights.
Thomas is survived by a son, Thomas D. (Ann) Kightlinger of Olean; a daughter, Deborah S. (Lenny) Alicea of Limestone; three stepsons, William, Paul, and Max Malone; a stepdaughter, Darla A. (Lawrence) Togrin; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Thomas was predeceased by his father; James E. Kightlinger; his mother; Milla Crandall Kightligner Doney; and a brother James Kightlinger.
Friends will be received at the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 East State Street, Olean on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 from 5 to 6 p.m., at which time a memorial service will be held. The Rev. Gerald Piper will officiate. Burial will be at Pleasant Valley Cemetery in Olean. Online condolences may be made at www.LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ischua Volunteer Fire Department, 5634 Route 16 North, Hinsdale, New York 14743 or to the Cattaraugus County SPCA, 2944 Route 16 North, Olean, New York 14760.
Published in The Bradford Era from Aug. 31 to Sept. 7, 2019