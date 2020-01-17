|
KANE - Thomas "T.A." Larson, 61, of 121 West Main St., Mount Jewett, passed away Tuesday (Jan. 14, 2020) at his home.
He was born Feb. 17, 1958, in Kane, the son of the late Arthur and Dorothy Adair Larson.
T.A. had worked at the Futures Rehabilitation Center for 37 years. He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion and also participated in the PA Special Olympics.
Surviving are a brother, Gregory (Kim Maze) Larson of Wilcox; a sister, Laurie (Jim) Merrill of Mount Jewett; two nephews, Collin Larson of Wilcox and Dana (Samantha) Kapuscinski of Bemus Point, N.Y.; a niece, Abbi (Nigel Kunow) Kapuscinski of Lancaster, N.Y.; two grandnephews, Seth Wazelle and Hunter Kapuscinski; a grandniece, Brianna Wazelle; an aunt, Winifred Edinger of Mount Jewett; and an uncle, Robin Adair of Melbourne, Fla., and many special cousins.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to noon on Saturday (Jan. 25, 2020) at the Mount Jewett Memorial Veterans Club. A funeral service will follow at noon with the Rev. Cindy Duffee, pastor of the Mount Jewett/Hazel Hurst United Methodist Churches, officiating. Burial will be in Nebo Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Futures Rehabilitation Center, 1 Futures Way, Bradford, PA 16701.
The Cummings Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Bradford Era from Jan. 17 to Jan. 24, 2020