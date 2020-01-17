Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cummings Funeral Home Inc.
10 East Main Street
Mount Jewett, PA 16740
(814) 778-5571
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Mount Jewett Memorial Veterans Club
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
12:00 PM
Mount Jewett Memorial Veterans Club
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Larson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Larson


1958 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Larson Obituary
KANE - Thomas "T.A." Larson, 61, of 121 West Main St., Mount Jewett, passed away Tuesday (Jan. 14, 2020) at his home.
He was born Feb. 17, 1958, in Kane, the son of the late Arthur and Dorothy Adair Larson.
T.A. had worked at the Futures Rehabilitation Center for 37 years. He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion and also participated in the PA Special Olympics.
Surviving are a brother, Gregory (Kim Maze) Larson of Wilcox; a sister, Laurie (Jim) Merrill of Mount Jewett; two nephews, Collin Larson of Wilcox and Dana (Samantha) Kapuscinski of Bemus Point, N.Y.; a niece, Abbi (Nigel Kunow) Kapuscinski of Lancaster, N.Y.; two grandnephews, Seth Wazelle and Hunter Kapuscinski; a grandniece, Brianna Wazelle; an aunt, Winifred Edinger of Mount Jewett; and an uncle, Robin Adair of Melbourne, Fla., and many special cousins.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to noon on Saturday (Jan. 25, 2020) at the Mount Jewett Memorial Veterans Club. A funeral service will follow at noon with the Rev. Cindy Duffee, pastor of the Mount Jewett/Hazel Hurst United Methodist Churches, officiating. Burial will be in Nebo Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Futures Rehabilitation Center, 1 Futures Way, Bradford, PA 16701.
The Cummings Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.cummingsfh.com.
Published in The Bradford Era from Jan. 17 to Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -