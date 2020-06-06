Thomas W. Lockwood Sr., 70, of Manchester Commons in Erie, formerly of Bradford, passed away Wednesday (June 3, 2020) at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Born June 28, 1949, in Humes, N.Y., he was a son of the late Willard A. and Mary Kerr Lockwood.
Tom was a 1967 graduate of Bradford High School.
He was employed as a supervisor for many years at Owen's Illinois in Bradford.
Tom enjoyed playing pool, and softball and was active with a local travel team. He was an avid fan of the Buffalo Bills and New York Yankees.
Surviving is one daughter, Kim G. (Jovan) Harris of Erie; one son, Thomas W. (Jen) Lockwood Jr. of Lewis Run; six grandchildren, Morgan Harris, Graeson Harris, Landon Harris, Dylan Wilson, Harley Lockwood, and Ethan Lockwood.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, and one sister, Judy Cloud.
Family will receive friends on Monday, June 8, 2020, from 10 a.m. to noon in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes, 33 South Ave., where at noon funeral services will be held with the Rev. Matt Blake, pastor of the Bradford Area Parish, officiating.
To view this service please go to www.hollenbeckcahill.com Click on Live Stream Funerals at 11:55 a.m.; service will start at noon.
Committal services and burial will be in follow in McKean Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorials contributions if desired, may be made to the American Heart Association or a charity of the donor's choice.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Jun. 6 to Jun. 13, 2020.