Thomas Stiver

Thomas L. Stiver, 79, of Bradford, passed away on Sunday (March 29, 2020) at the Bradford Manor.
Tom was born on June 29, 1940 in Rossiter, a son of the late Wilmer and Margaret Seger Stiver.
He was a 1958 graduate of Bradford Area High School.
On Nov. 4, 1967 in Bradford, Tom married Joan Anderson, who survives.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy having served stateside during the Vietnam War until his honorable discharge in February 1965.
He was a hard worker and dedicated employee of Kendall/Witco/American Refining Group until his retirement in 2000.
Tom dearly loved his wife, children and grandchildren. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved riding (and cleaning) his four-wheeler and going on rattlesnake hunts with his father and nephew. He most enjoyed spending time in his garage listening to country music, delivering the newspaper to the neighbors, and always welcomed everyone with warmth and laughter. He truly enjoyed the simple things in life like family, friends, and pets, things that we should all enjoy every day and not take for granted. He always put everyone's needs before his own.
In addition to his wife of 52 years, Joan Stiver of Bradford, he is also survived by two sons, Ron (Sharon) Morris and Jim (Cheri) Stiver, all of Derrick City; two daughters, Robin (Carm) DeStevens of Olean, N.Y., and Bunny Comilla of Bradford; one sister, Jane Zumstein of Bradford; four grandchildren, Angie (Dave) Sheeley, Nick Comilla, Josh Morris and Sidnie Stiver; two great-grandchildren, Cami and Ellie Sheeley and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his dear brother, DeRoy "Bud" Stiver.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 in the Mascho Funeral Home Inc., with a memorial service to immediately follow in the funeral home at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Jay Tennies, pastor of the Hill Memorial United Methodist Church, officiating.
Burial will be in Willow Dale Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in his memory can be made to the McKean County SPCA, P.O. Box 113, Bradford, PA 16701 or the National Processing Center, Alzheimer's Association
, P.O. Box 96011, Washington D.C. 20090-6011 or in lieu of a memorial Tom would hope that you would extend an act of kindness to someone in need.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Mascho Funeral Home Inc.
