KANE - Thomas L. Victory, 57, of 8 Division St., Mount Jewett, passed away Monday (Feb. 18, 2019) at UPMC-Kane.
Born Jan 7, 1962, in Kane, he was a son of Armel and Janet Barr Victory. On Jan. 3, 1997, in Mount Jewett, he married Victoria "Vicki" Geer who survives.
Tom was a member of the Mount Jewett Assembly of God Church. He had been a minor league baseball coach, a 4H leader and a volunteer at the Mount Jewett Library. He also had been a member of the Mount Jewett Sportsman's Club for many years.
He was a carpet installer for many years and had worked for several different companies.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, Vicki Victory, are a son, Troy (Jen) Asel of Kane; a daughter, Drew Victory at home; two stepsons, Douglas (Luis) Krietemeyer of Alexandria, Va., and Jonathan (Hannah) Krietemeyer of Lynchburg, Va.; a stepdaughter, Nichole (Pete) Crowley of Mount Jewett. He was a beloved papa to four granddaughters, Alexa Olmstead, Harper Krietemeyer, Raeann Asel and Cara Asel and four grandsons, Logan Krietemeyer, Gideon Krietemeyer, Michael Asel and Connor Asel; two brothers, Terry Victory of Bradford and Danny (Cherri) Victory of Billings, Mont.; a sister, Debra (Scott) Thomas of Billings, Mont.; and a nephew, Adam (Christa) Thomas.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Tim Victory and a niece, Yolanda Victory.
Friends and family may attend a memorial service at 3 p.m. Friday at the Mount Jewett Assembly of God Church with the Rev. Cam Mealy officiating.
Memorial donations in Tom's memory may be made to the Mount Jewett Memorial Library, Main Street, Mount Jewett, PA 16740.
The Cummings Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.cummingsfh.com.
Cummings Funeral Home Inc.
10 East Main Street
Mount Jewett, PA 16740
(814) 778-5571
Published in The Bradford Era from Feb. 19 to Feb. 26, 2019