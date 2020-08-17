1/1
Thomas Yohe
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas M. Yohe, 80, of Bradford, passed away on Thursday (Aug. 13, 2020) at his home.
He was born on July 10, 1940 in Bradford, a son of the late Mervin and Mary Quinn Yohe.
He was a 1958 graduate of the former St. Bernard School.
On June 16, 1962 in Bradford he married Suzanne M. Kramer who survives.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army who served during the Vietnam War until he was honorably discharged in 1968.
He was a member of the American Legion Post 108, Bradford, and the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Bradford.
He was employed by the Bradford Postal Service for 24 years until his retirement in 1993.
In addition to his wife of 58 years, Suzanne Yohe of Bradford, he is also survived by four sons, Michael (Jodi) Yohe, Edward Yohe, Joseph Yohe and Timothy Yohe, all of Bradford; one daughter, Anita (Robert) Kemick of Bradford; one brother, John "Jack" Yohe of Bradford; 13 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death three brothers, Rolly Yohe, Robert Yohe and Gerald Yohe; and three sisters, Mary Ann Maley, Myra Peterson and Marie Speedy.
Friends and family are invited to attend a celebration of Tom's life on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 at 1 p.m. at his son Mike's house at 5 Yohe Road, Bradford.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in his memory can be made to either DAV McKean County Chapter #72, Box 645, Kane, PA 16735 or the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Mascho Funeral Home Inc.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.maschofuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bradford Era from Aug. 17 to Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mascho Funeral Home Inc.
75 Kennedy Street
Bradford, PA 16701
(814) 368-7149
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mascho Funeral Home Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved