Thomas Yohe

Thomas M. Yohe, 80, of Bradford, passed away on Thursday (Aug. 13, 2020) at his home.
He was born on July 10, 1940 in Bradford, a son of the late Mervin and Mary Quinn Yohe.
He was a 1958 graduate of the former St. Bernard School.
On June 16, 1962 in Bradford he married Suzanne M. Kramer who survives.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army who served during the Vietnam War until he was honorably discharged in 1968.
He was a member of the American Legion Post 108, Bradford, and the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Bradford.
He was employed by the Bradford Postal Service for 24 years until his retirement in 1993.
In addition to his wife of 58 years, Suzanne Yohe of Bradford, he is also survived by four sons, Michael (Jodi) Yohe, Edward Yohe, Joseph Yohe and Timothy Yohe, all of Bradford; one daughter, Anita (Robert) Kemick of Bradford; one brother, John "Jack" Yohe of Bradford; 13 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death three brothers, Rolly Yohe, Robert Yohe and Gerald Yohe; and three sisters, Mary Ann Maley, Myra Peterson and Marie Speedy.
Friends and family are invited to attend a celebration of Tom's life on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 at 1 p.m. at his son Mike's house at 5 Yohe Road, Bradford.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in his memory can be made to either DAV
McKean County Chapter #72, Box 645, Kane, PA 16735 or the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Mascho Funeral Home Inc.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.maschofuneral.com.