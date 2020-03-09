|
LAKE ORION, MICH. - Thomas Paul Zamberlan, 81, of Lake Orion, Mich., formerly of Bradford, Pa., passed away Feb. 28, 2020.
He was a son of Joseph and Katherine Zamberlan.
Thomas was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force and served overseas in Japan. He was Vice-President and later CEO at Our Credit Union in Royal Oak, Mich. He retired after 26 years of loyal service.
Surviving are his wife Diane, one son, Thomas Zamberlan; two daughters, Melinda (Andrew) Burry, and Lisa Mazur; three grandchildren; one sister, Mary Costello; one brother, Robert Zamberlan, one sister-in-law and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Joseph and Ronald Zamberlan.
Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. March 14 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 715 N. Lapeer Rd., Lake Orion, Mich.
Memorials if desired, can be made to the . Online condolences can be made at www.hollenbeckcahill.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Mar. 9 to Mar. 16, 2020