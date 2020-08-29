Timothy C. Bryant, 57, of Bradford, passed away on Tuesday (Aug. 25, 2020) at his home.
He was born on Aug. 13, 1963, in Bradford, a son of Walter and Kay DuBois Bryant of Bradford.
He was a 1981 graduate of the Bradford Area High School.
On July 3, 2009 in Derrick City, he married Bambi L. Carty, who survives.
He was a 38-year member of the United Paperworkers International Union where he was a former vice president. He was an avid NASCAR and Pittsburgh Steelers fan; he also loved Dodge trucks and going hunting with his Dad. He especially loved spending time with his kids and grandchildren.
He was employed with Georgia Pacific, Bradford for the past 38 years.
In addition to his parents and his wife of eleven years, Bambi Bryant of Bradford, he is also survived by four children, Jeffrey Bryant of Bradford, Jenny (Robert) Schoonmaker of Gifford, DJ Stidd of Bradford and Brittany (Joe) Yonushonis of Lewis Run; one sister, Brenda (Mark Patterson) Bryant of Rocky Mount, Va.; seven grandchildren, Alyssa, Charlee and Robert Schoonmaker and Brody, Ryder, Chase and Drake Yonushonis; and two nephews.
He was preceded in death by one infant granddaughter, Alex Schoonmaker; maternal grandparents, Charles "Red" and Betty Russell; paternal grandparents, Orie and Ruby Bryant; and two uncles, Michael and Butch DuBois.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020 in the Corydon-Riverview Cemetery, with Pastor Bruce Ireland of the Country Chapel Baptist Church, Eldred, officiating.
Memorial contributions in Tim's memory can be made to the McKean County SPCA, P.O. Box 113, Bradford, PA 16701.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Mascho Funeral Home Inc.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.maschofuneral.com.