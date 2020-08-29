1/1
Timothy Bryant
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Timothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Timothy C. Bryant, 57, of Bradford, passed away on Tuesday (Aug. 25, 2020) at his home.
He was born on Aug. 13, 1963, in Bradford, a son of Walter and Kay DuBois Bryant of Bradford.
He was a 1981 graduate of the Bradford Area High School.
On July 3, 2009 in Derrick City, he married Bambi L. Carty, who survives.
He was a 38-year member of the United Paperworkers International Union where he was a former vice president. He was an avid NASCAR and Pittsburgh Steelers fan; he also loved Dodge trucks and going hunting with his Dad. He especially loved spending time with his kids and grandchildren.
He was employed with Georgia Pacific, Bradford for the past 38 years.
In addition to his parents and his wife of eleven years, Bambi Bryant of Bradford, he is also survived by four children, Jeffrey Bryant of Bradford, Jenny (Robert) Schoonmaker of Gifford, DJ Stidd of Bradford and Brittany (Joe) Yonushonis of Lewis Run; one sister, Brenda (Mark Patterson) Bryant of Rocky Mount, Va.; seven grandchildren, Alyssa, Charlee and Robert Schoonmaker and Brody, Ryder, Chase and Drake Yonushonis; and two nephews.
He was preceded in death by one infant granddaughter, Alex Schoonmaker; maternal grandparents, Charles "Red" and Betty Russell; paternal grandparents, Orie and Ruby Bryant; and two uncles, Michael and Butch DuBois.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020 in the Corydon-Riverview Cemetery, with Pastor Bruce Ireland of the Country Chapel Baptist Church, Eldred, officiating.
Memorial contributions in Tim's memory can be made to the McKean County SPCA, P.O. Box 113, Bradford, PA 16701.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Mascho Funeral Home Inc.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.maschofuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bradford Era from Aug. 29 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Corydon-Riverview Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mascho Funeral Home Inc.
75 Kennedy Street
Bradford, PA 16701
(814) 368-7149
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mascho Funeral Home Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved