Timothy L. Hall, 60, of 62 Cornen St., Bradford, passed away Monday (April 22, 2019) at his residence.

Born June 8, 1958, in Bradford, he was a son of the late Melvin H. and Cora June Bigler Hall. Tim was a 1976 graduate of Bradford High School.

On Aug. 13, 1994, in the Asbury United Methodist Church, he married Jackie Jennings Hall who survives.

Tim worked with his father at Mel's Upholstering for many years and took over the company when his dad retired.

He was a member of the Asbury United Methodist Church where he sang in the choir. He also enjoyed playing the guitar.

Surviving in addition to his wife are two daughters, Rachel Ingram and Jessica (Shawn) Pierce, three stepchildren, Welthy Moore, Chuck Kohler and Chris Kohler, all of Bradford, nine grandchildren and one sister, Linda (William) Miller of Bradford.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and one sister Ellen Marie "Dolly" Hall.

No public services will be observed. Private service will be held for family with the Rev. Matt Blake, pastor of the Asbury United Methodist Church, officiating.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.

Memorials contributions if desired, may be made to Jackie Hall.



Published in The Bradford Era from Apr. 24 to Apr. 30, 2019

