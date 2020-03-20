|
Timothy J. Harris, 72, of Bradford, passed away on Saturday (March 14, 2020) at the Bradford Ecumenical Home.
He was born on April 26, 1947, in Bradford, a son of the late James and Rita Conley Harris.
He was a 1965 graduate of the former Bradford Central Christian and he attended the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford.
He was an avid golfer who loved to play pool and he was a fan of St. Bonaventure basketball.
He was a veteran of the United States Air Force, serving in 1965 until his honorable discharge.
He is survived by one stepdaughter, Tanya Phillips of Sarasota, Fla.; one brother, Patrick "Ed" (Cheryll) Harris of Bradford; three sisters, Sheila (Max) Goodman, Kathleen Roberts and Rosemary (John) Osborne, all of Bradford; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by one brother, Mike Harris; and one sister, Shelley Harris.
At the family's request there will be no visitation. A funeral service will be announced at a later date.
Burial will be in St. Bernard Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in his memory can be made to a .
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Mascho Funeral Home Inc.
