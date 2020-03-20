Home

Mascho Funeral Home Inc.
75 Kennedy Street
Bradford, PA 16701
(814) 368-7149
Timothy Harris


1947 - 2020
Timothy Harris Obituary
Timothy J. Harris, 72, of Bradford, passed away on Saturday (March 14, 2020) at the Bradford Ecumenical Home.
He was born on April 26, 1947, in Bradford, a son of the late James and Rita Conley Harris.
He was a 1965 graduate of the former Bradford Central Christian and he attended the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford.
He was an avid golfer who loved to play pool and he was a fan of St. Bonaventure basketball.
He was a veteran of the United States Air Force, serving in 1965 until his honorable discharge.
He is survived by one stepdaughter, Tanya Phillips of Sarasota, Fla.; one brother, Patrick "Ed" (Cheryll) Harris of Bradford; three sisters, Sheila (Max) Goodman, Kathleen Roberts and Rosemary (John) Osborne, all of Bradford; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by one brother, Mike Harris; and one sister, Shelley Harris.
At the family's request there will be no visitation. A funeral service will be announced at a later date.
Burial will be in St. Bernard Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in his memory can be made to a .
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Mascho Funeral Home Inc.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.maschofuneral.com.
Published in The Bradford Era from Mar. 20 to Mar. 27, 2020
