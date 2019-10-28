Home

Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
372 East Main St
Bradford, PA 16701
(814) 368-6337
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
372 East Main St
Bradford, PA 16701
Timothy Lyons


1956 - 2019
Timothy Lyons Obituary
Timothy R. Lyons, 63, of 81 Russell Blvd., Bradford, passed away Thursday (Oct. 24, 2019) at his residence.
Born June 13, 1956 in Bradford, he was a son of the late Robert F. and Patricia A. O'Harrigan Lyons. He was a 1974 graduate of Bradford High School.
On May 6, 1978, in St. Bernard Church, he married Barbara A. Bell Lyons, who survives.
Tim was employed at Zippo Manufacturing for nearly 30 years.
He enjoyed fishing, golfing, landscaping, and working in his yard.
Surviving in addition to his wife Barb, of 41 years, are two sons, Jay T. (Sherri) Lyons of Ewing, N.J., and Dan (Angela Bellotti) Lyons of Mount Jewett; one sister, Ione (Alan) Potter of Dayton, Ohio; two grandchildren, Kristin and Matt; one sister-in-law, Karen (Carl) Persichini of Bethleham; one brother-in-law, John Bell of Waxahachie, Texas; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and two sisters, Jean Himes and Linda Troutman.
Friends will be received on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 372 East Main St. Private funeral services will be held for family with the Rev. Jim Gutting, senior associate of St. Bernard Church, officiating. Entombment will be in St. Bernard Mausoleum.
Memorials contributions if desired, may be made to the SPCA P.O. Box 113, Bradford PA 16701, or a .
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Oct. 28 to Nov. 4, 2019
