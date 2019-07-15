ELDRED - Dr. Timothy G. Pierson, 69, of Barden Brook Road, passed away on Friday (July 12, 2019) in his home following an apparent heart attack.
Born April 21, 1950, in Norristown, he was a son of Raymond and Caroline Taglieber Pierson.
On Aug. 18, 1983, he married Bernice Anne White, who preceded him in death on Aug. 29, 2012. Later, on Sept. 9, 2017, on the Kinzua Skywalk surrounded by their family and friends, he married Theresa Bacha Robinson, who survives.
Tim was a 1968 graduate of Bishop Kendrick High School in Norristown. He was a veteran of the Vietnam era, having served in the U.S. Air Force in Germany assigned to the 36th Special Ranger Squadron. While stationed in Germany, Tim was an All-Star soccer player for the European Team.
He then went on to Penn State University, where he earned a B.S. in forest science in 1977, an M.S. in Agricultural Extension Education in 1982 and a doctorate in agricultural education in 1993.
Tim had been employed as an instructor at Penn State University in the Department of Agriculture and Biological Engineering prior to his moving to Eldred to take the position of extension educator in forest and natural resources for the Cooperative Extension in McKean County.
He was very proud of his work on the Kane Quality Deer Cooperative, the Donald J. Comes Natural Resources Learning Center, and the Smethport Woody Biomass Demonstration Project. He was a member of the North Central Forest Landowner Association (NCFLA), PSU Alumni Association, the National Park Foundation and the NRA. He was a steward of the environment enjoying nature photography, fishing, hunting, and was a true conservationists. Tim lived his life with love, caring and devotion to his children, wife, students and nature.
Surviving are three daughters, Abigail (Kole Bromley) Pierson of Leon, N.Y., Sarah (Ryan) Schauder of Huntingdon Valley and Meghan (Chris) Dillon of Pittsburgh; two grandchildren, Isabella and Beau, as well as a grandson on the way; two step-children, Eric (Amanda) Robinson Jr. of Pittsburgh, and Tracy Robinson of Brooklyn, N.Y.; a brother, Richard "Dick" Pierson; and a sister, Judy (Larry) Rowe.
In addition to his wife Bernice and his parents, he is preceded in death by two brothers, Raymond "Sonny" Pierson Jr. and John "Jack" Pierson; and two sisters, Caroline "Sis" Evans and Ruth "Bootsie" Fox Fisher.
A celebration of Tim's life will be held at a date and time to be announced in a future edition.
Memorial contributions may be made to the NCFLA or a wildlife conservation group of the donor's choice.
