Timothy Stead Sr.
Timothy J. Stead Sr. of Bradford, passed away Aug. 27, 2020, at the Olean (N.Y.) General Hospital.
Born July 17, 1962, in Portville, N.Y., he was the son of the late Clyde and Dorothy Warters Stead. He married Kimberly Page, who survives.
Tim worked for Crosby's Mini Mart in Bradford. He enjoyed shooting pool, fishing, hunting, and going to the beach.
Surviving are one son, T.J. Stead of Olean; one brother, Charles (Lisa) Stead of Olean; and three stepsons, Joshua Barnish, Shawn Barnish, and Nathan Barnish, all from Eldred.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by one brother, Daniel Stead.
Friends are invited to a graveside memorial service at 2 p.m. on Friday (Sept. 11, 2020) in Chestnut Hill Cemetery, Portville, N.Y.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Guenther Funeral Home Inc., 51 S. Main Street, Portville. Online condolences may be made at www.guentherfh.com.

Published in The Bradford Era from Sep. 9 to Sep. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Guenther Funeral Home Inc
51 S Main St
Portville, NY 14770
(716) 933-8759
Memories & Condolences
August 31, 2020
Uni mart will never be the same.
Tammy
Acquaintance
