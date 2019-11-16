|
Timothy J. Wyant, 55, passed away peacefully on Wednesday (Nov. 6, 2019) after a short bout with cancer.
He was born on May 11, 1964, in Cuba, N.Y., and was the youngest of five boys born to Kenneth W. and Audrey Burton Wyant.
Tim graduated from Hinsdale Central School (N.Y.) in 1982. The same year, he met his wife Michele Jordan Wyant. The two were married in January 1986 and together they had and raised three children, Chantel, Matthew and Kayleigh Wyant. Tim also had 10 grandchildren, Alexander Wyant, Conner and Bailey Gage, Daulton, Kaiden, Mason and Liam Wyant, Jazalynn and Grayson Clark, and the little guy, Jackson Wyant.
After many years of driving truck, Tim came off the road to help raise his grandchildren. He had a very special bond with each. They were his world and he was theirs. Tim was a dedicated, loving and caring husband, father and grandfather.
He is survived by his father, Kenneth W. Wyant; four brothers, Kenneth (Brenda) Wyant, Karl (Jamie) Wyant, Steven (Joyce) Wyant and Paul (Cindy) Wyant; several nieces and nephews; his wife, Michele; two daughters; a son; and grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Audrey, in January 2008.
There will be no visitation, just a family gathering at a date to be determined. Thank you for respecting our request and privacy.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hubert Funeral Home, Jamestown, N.Y.
Published in The Bradford Era from Nov. 16 to Nov. 23, 2019