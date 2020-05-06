Tina Stockton
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Tina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tina M. Stockton, 49, of Derrick City, passed away on Sunday (May 3, 2020) at the Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, Ohio.
She was born on April 11, 1971, in Bradford, a daughter of Marcia Ross Scheffer and the late David Scheffer Sr.
She was a 1989 graduate of the Bradford Area High School.
Tina loved to travel in her RV and go to the beach; she also loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren who affectionately called her "Meme."
She was employed from 1999 until 2014 at Graham Packaging, Bradford, prior to her current job at Georgia-Pacific, Bradford.
In addition to her mother, Marcia Scheffer of Lewis Run, she is also survived by two daughters, Alicia Stockton and Katelyn Shall, both of Bradford; one brother, DJ Scheffer of Piedmont, S.C.; one sister, Tammy Scheffer of Buffalo, N.Y.; fiancé, Scott Stickle of Derrick City; and four grandchildren, Elijah, Amelia, Olivia and Michael.
Due to the current health crisis private viewing and funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. A public celebration of her life will be announced at a later date.
Memorial contributions in her memory can be made to Donate Life America, 701 East Byrd St., 16th Floor, Richmond, VA 23219.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Mascho Funeral Home Inc.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.maschofuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bradford Era from May 6 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Mascho Funeral Home Inc.
75 Kennedy Street
Bradford, PA 16701
(814) 368-7149
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved