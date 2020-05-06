Tina M. Stockton, 49, of Derrick City, passed away on Sunday (May 3, 2020) at the Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, Ohio.
She was born on April 11, 1971, in Bradford, a daughter of Marcia Ross Scheffer and the late David Scheffer Sr.
She was a 1989 graduate of the Bradford Area High School.
Tina loved to travel in her RV and go to the beach; she also loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren who affectionately called her "Meme."
She was employed from 1999 until 2014 at Graham Packaging, Bradford, prior to her current job at Georgia-Pacific, Bradford.
In addition to her mother, Marcia Scheffer of Lewis Run, she is also survived by two daughters, Alicia Stockton and Katelyn Shall, both of Bradford; one brother, DJ Scheffer of Piedmont, S.C.; one sister, Tammy Scheffer of Buffalo, N.Y.; fiancé, Scott Stickle of Derrick City; and four grandchildren, Elijah, Amelia, Olivia and Michael.
Due to the current health crisis private viewing and funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. A public celebration of her life will be announced at a later date.
Memorial contributions in her memory can be made to Donate Life America, 701 East Byrd St., 16th Floor, Richmond, VA 23219.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Mascho Funeral Home Inc.

Published in The Bradford Era from May 6 to May 13, 2020.