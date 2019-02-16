Tod J. Forquer, formerly of Bradford, passed away on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tod Forquer.
Born on Sept. 6, 1965, in Kane, he is a son of Larry and Joni Forquer of Bradford. Tod was a 1984 graduate of Bradford Area High School.
Tod lived his life to the fullest and enjoyed every moment. He enjoyed nature, camping, fishing and hiking. He made everyone he met feel like they were his best friend. He had many friends all over the world and will be greatly missed. He left a void in our hearts too large to ever fill. His soul dwells with our Lord while his earthly remains will find eternal rest in the many areas that he loved in our great country.
He is survived by his parents, wife Jing Humphreys, a stepdaughter Jasmine, and a brother Troy of Hamburg, N.Y.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Feb. 24 at the Harvest Community Church (PVC ) at 118 N. Fairview Main St., Petrolia, PA, 16050.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his honor to the .
Obituary submitted by Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Hile Funeral Home
128 Main St
Karns City, PA 16041
(724) 756-0075
Published in The Bradford Era from Feb. 16 to Feb. 22, 2019