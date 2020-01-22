|
SHEFFIELD - Todd A. Gregerson, 55, of Cherry Grove, passed away Monday morning (Jan 20, 2020) at UPMC Hamot in Erie from complications of a stroke.
He was born Oct. 27, 1964, in Warren, to Russell L. Gregerson and Susan Gebhart Gregerson.
Todd was a 1982 graduate of Sheffield High school, while in school he enjoyed wrestling. Todd was a longtime member of the Cherry Grove Community Church, he was faithful in making sure his mother and Chyann got to church each week.
He was employed at Berenfield as a security guard when it was in operation in Clarendon. For the past 31 and half years he was employed at Blair Bluestem in their maintenance department. He was a team leader there for the past few years.
Todd was a friendly man who was not hard to make friends with. Over the years he made countless friends. He enjoyed working on his family farm in Cherry Grove, where he was raised. His interests included bowling, and going on hunting trips to Maine and Wisconsin. He enjoyed a good fishing trip to Lake Erie. His favorite fishing place was down on the Arnot, as he enjoyed the nature around him. But above all else Todd's greatest joy in his life were his nieces, nephews, and his grandniece, whenever they needed him, Uncle Todd would always be there to help in any way that he could. With no questions asked.
Leaving behind to cherish Todd's memory are his mother Susan, his brother Steven and his wife Carol Gregerson, his sister Molly Gregerson, his sister Jenny and her husband Scott Rose, all of Cherry Grove. His nephews Steven and Austin Gregerson. His nieces Nichole Gregerson, Shalyn Rose and her fiancé David Johnson, Chyann Rose, Abby and Emma Gregerson and grandniece AvaLynn Johnson. Uncle Paul and Aunt Shirley Gebhart in California and Aunt Elsie and Uncle Norm Shaffer of Lander, and best friend Jeff Titus and many cousins and friends from all over the world.
Todd was preceded in death by his maternal & paternal grandparents, his brother Marvin Gregerson in 1987 and his father Russell L. Gregerson in 2014, as well as many aunts and uncles and cousins.
Todd's family will welcome family and friends on Friday, Jan. 24, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Borden Funeral Home of Sheffield and on Saturday, Jan. 25, from 10 a.m. to noon. Funeral services will follow at noon at the funeral home with Pastor James Crossley and Edward Irwin. Burial will take place at the Gregerson Family Farm in Cherry Grove.
Memorial donations may be made in Todd's memory to the National Center 7272 Greenville Ave. Dallas, TX 75231 or the Cherry Grove Fire Department 6045 Cherry Grove Rd Clarendon, PA 16313 or the Cherry Grove Community Church P.O. Box 33 Clarendon, PA 16313
Published in The Bradford Era from Jan. 22 to Jan. 29, 2020