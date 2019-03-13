Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Toni Vickery. View Sign

Toni Ann Vickery, 59, of 200 Fernwood Drive, went peacefully on Monday (March 11, 2019) in her home.

She was born in Bradford on Aug. 19, 1959. A daughter of the late Michael J. Jr. and Gloria P. Douthit Langianese.

She graduated from Bradford Central Christian and continued her education at Jamestown Business College and received her associate's degree as a legal secretary. She ended her working career with Bradford Area School District at School Street Elementary.

On Aug. 27, 1983, Toni married Tom R. Vickery. Surviving in addition to her husband Tom of 35 years are four daughters Kara E. Vollmer (Daniel), Emilee A. Zimmerman (Chuck), Heather M. Vickery (Jeff Skelton), and Holly J. Knight (Jacob). Surviving in addition to her husband and four daughters are four grandchildren.

When Toni was well, she enjoyed baking and cooking for her family. At the end of Toni's life, she lived out her parent's legacy by becoming co-owner of Bradford City Beers with her devoted and loving husband Tom.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to organization of donor's choice. A private memorial will be held with the family and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Mascho Funeral Home Inc.

Online condolences can be expressed at

Published in The Bradford Era on Mar. 13, 2019

