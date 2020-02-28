Home

Tony Reider


1946 - 2020
Tony Reider Obituary
SMETHPORT - Tony Sterling Reider, 73, of Smethport, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday (Feb. 25, 2020) at his residence.
He was born Oct. 20, 1946 in Columbia, a son of Bernard A. and Clara M. Mitzel Reider. Tony was married for over 40 years to Barbara M. Shenberger, who passed away on Feb. 5, 2020.
Mr. Reider served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam.
He worked in heavy construction, employed by Duffy Inc. of Smethport, before retiring.
He was a member of the American Legion John Berg Post #976 of Crosby, and the VFW Post #2497 of Smethport.
In addition to his mother, Clara M. Reider of Red Lion, he is survived by a son, Tony Sterling "Tucker" Reider Jr. of Red Lion; a daughter, Amy Sue Schwartzer of York; three grandchildren, Kayla, Brooks and Taylor; two brothers, Lanny M. (Diane) Reider of Windsor, and Dennis B. (Veda) Reider of Felton; and several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
In addition to his father and wife, he was preceded in death by one brother, Alvin B. Reider and one sister, Poni Reider.
There will be no visitation. A memorial service will be announced at a later date and time.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the National Association of the Deaf (nad.org). Online condolences may be made at www.hartle-tarboxfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Smethport.
Published in The Bradford Era from Feb. 28 to Mar. 6, 2020
