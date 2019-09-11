|
Tosha L. Babb Anastasia, 40, of Bradford, left this world for a better place on Sunday (Sept. 8, 2019).
Born July 22, 1979, in Olean, N.Y., she was the daughter of Wayne A. Babb Sr. and Renae J. Storms Foster.
On Feb. 21, 2003, in Niagara Falls, N.Y., she married the love of her life, Anthony J. Anastasia III, who survives.
Tosha was loved by all who knew her. She never met a stranger or animal that she couldn't or wouldn't comfort.
In addition to husband, she is survived by her parents; two beautiful daughters, Giavanna Rose and Sofia Jenae Anastasia, whom she adored. She is also survived by her stepfather, Robert J. Foster Sr. of Bradford; her stepmother, Diane M. Babb of Olean, N.Y.; two brothers, Wayne A. Babb of Olean, N.Y., and Jehrod A. Babb of Bradford; two stepbrothers, Robert Foster and Richard Foster; her father and mother-in-law, Anthony J. (Donna) Anastasia of Allegany, N.Y.; many aunts, uncles, and cousins; several nieces and nephews; and her best friend, Amanda Tomljenovich, whom she cherished, and considered her as the sister she never had.
Tosha was predeceased by her maternal grandmother, Joanne. M. Turner and maternal grandfather, Walter L. Storms Jr.; her paternal grandmother, Clara M. Babb and paternal grandfather, Clifford B. Babb Jr.
A celebration of Tosha's life will be held on Friday (Sept. 13, 2019) at 2 p.m. at the Guenther Funeral Home, Inc., 1303 E. State Street, Olean, N.Y.
