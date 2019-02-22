|
ROULETTE - Tracy R. Tucker, 48, of Lanninger Creek Road, passed away Thursday (Jan. 31, 2019) in Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Friends will be received from 1-2 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 23, 2019) in the Roulette Fire Department Social Hall, where a celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany.
Switzer Funeral Home
77 Willow St
Port Allegany, PA 16743
(814) 642-2363
Published in The Bradford Era from Feb. 22 to Mar. 1, 2019