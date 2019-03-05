Troy D. Boyer, 48, of 26 Pine St., Bradford, passed away Monday (Feb. 25, 2019) at his residence.
Born July 3, 1970, in Rochester, N.Y., he was the son of the late David Tropey and Virginia Boyer.
Troy attended Edison Technology School in Rochester. He had worked as a machinist in Rochester since high school.
He was a musician and enjoyed playing his guitar. He had played in several bands in the Rochester area.
Surviving are one sister, Nancy M. (Robert) Howard of Lewis Run; and one brother, Josh Boyer of Rochester; several nieces; and one great-nephew.
At the family request there will be no visitation. Private services will be held for the family.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the , 2115 West 38th St. Erie.
Published in The Bradford Era on Mar. 5, 2019