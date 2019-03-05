Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Troy Boyer. View Sign



Troy D. Boyer, 48, of 26 Pine St., Bradford, passed away Monday (Feb. 25, 2019) at his residence.Born July 3, 1970, in Rochester, N.Y., he was the son of the late David Tropey and Virginia Boyer.Troy attended Edison Technology School in Rochester. He had worked as a machinist in Rochester since high school.He was a musician and enjoyed playing his guitar. He had played in several bands in the Rochester area.Surviving are one sister, Nancy M. (Robert) Howard of Lewis Run; and one brother, Josh Boyer of Rochester; several nieces; and one great-nephew.At the family request there will be no visitation. Private services will be held for the family.Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.Memorials, if desired, may be made to the , 2115 West 38th St. Erie.Online condolences can be made at www.hollenbeckcahill.com Published in The Bradford Era on Mar. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Bradford Era Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

